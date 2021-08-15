Health officials urge caution as COVID-19 incidence rates remain high

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to increase at an alarming rate, health officials said that the public is at an even greater risk.

“With the virus that’s occurring currently, I would just encourage everyone to please just get the facts from a reliable source,” Lake Cumberland Health Education Director Tracy Aaron said.

As of Saturday, counties such as Clay have an incidence rate of 128.5 with counties such as Laurel close behind at 102.9. Officials said that community members must do their part to stay safe during this outbreak.

“Do some research from valid places,” Aaron said. “We’ve been vaccinated for many many years of different viruses and we’re okay.”

Officials feel that the latest surge may be pushing more people to get vaccinated.

“We are getting more calls and questions about vaccines,” Lake Cumberland Health Education Coordinator Jelaine Harlow said. “I have had several people that I know say that they changed their mind because of the Delta variant.”

As the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the mountains, officials said that it is more important than ever to have your guard up.

“It’s just so much easier for people to contract if you’re around someone who is positive and many times we still have those people who do not have symptoms and don’t know,” Aaron said.

This reality has pushed Aaron, Harlow and other health experts to encourage CDC reccomendations.

“Wear a mask, try to do the social distance thing because it is very contagious,” Harlow said. “And you know if you’ve got a compromised immune system it could very well go bad for you.”

For a county-by-county interactive of Eastern Kentucky, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.