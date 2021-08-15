Haiti native talks devastating earthquake back home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colby Dorcely woke up Saturday morning to the news that his home country of Haiti had been struck by another devastating earthquake.

”It’s just brought back a lot of those memories I have, you know super dark, I thought it was the end of the world when that was happening,” said Dorcely.

Dorcely is now an associate pastor at White Stone Church but was 17 when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit his home city of Port-au-Prince in 2010.

”It was just devastating. I remember walking out of the house and just started seeing the devastation there was a lot of cries, people crying under rubble, ‘save my life,’ you could hear and see the desperation. I remember looking at my little siblings and seeing them crying and you really felt like it was the end of the world, it was devastating,” remembered Dorcely.

Knowing what it is like to experience similar trauma, he is now thinking of his family back home.

”I woke up this morning talking to my family living in Port-au-Prince, so they actually felt the earthquake, not as strong as the people in the south felt it,” said Dorcely.

While unpredictable, Dorcely says with civil unrest, and confusion following with assassination of the country’s president, this couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the island nation.

”Absolutely not, it’s been one thing after another. Just a couple of weeks ago, dealing with the assassination of the president, just this morning before we heard of the earthquake my dad was telling me that kidnapping is running rampant, the southern region where the earthquake hit is actually overrun by gang activity so it’s not possible, it’s not even practical to get down there from Port-au-Prince to provide assistance,” said Dorcely.

He asks for prayers for his country, while also hoping people understand the situation the country is in, and offer to help in any way they’re able.

