First theater production for Appalachian Arts Alliance has great turnout

First theater production, Appalachian Arts Alliance sees great turnout
First theater production, Appalachian Arts Alliance sees great turnout(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Appalachian Arts Alliance held their first-ever theater production.

The show, Clue: High School Edition, ran from Friday to Saturday to what the organization called a great turnout. An average of 90 people attended on opening night and about 80 people attended on Saturday.

Director of Education Lindsey Branson said that the success will lead to future productions.

“I think this was kind of like our test run to see exactly, one, to see how it needs to be ran and just the involvement and seeing how our community will react to it and we had such great kids that were really involved with the community and wanted to be a part of the theater community,” Branson said.

Branson said that while they had a mask mandate in place, it did not hinder the audience’s enjoyment of the show.

