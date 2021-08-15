DQ Pigskin Preview: Knox Central Panthers

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers enter 2021 with a new coach and a new mindset.

After Fred Hoskins stepped down to serve as Knox Central Middle’s principal, assistant Travis McDaniel took over as head coach.

“The timing is not ideal but when is it ever ideal. Anytime there’s any kind of change in the coaching staff. the great thing is that Coach Hoskins has helped transition all of this and he’s still still a large part of this. It’s not about me or titles, it’s about the kids and a great season,” said Coach McDaniel.

The Panthers are young and eager to take on big opponents.

“Play good teams, you get better. Playing teams you know you’re going to beat...isn’t going to do us any good,” said senior wide receiver Braden Hembree.

Knox Central kicks off their season on the road at Clay County on August 20.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 vs. Clay County (at Union College) Aug. 27 at Bell County Sep. 3 SOUTH LAUREL Sep. 10 at Harlan County Sep. 17 PAINTSVILLE Oct. 1 BOURBON COUNTY Oct. 8 CORBIN Oct. 15 at Wayne County Oct. 22 LINCOLN COUNTY Oct. 29 BREATHITT COUNTY

