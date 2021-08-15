Advertisement

Doctors continue to urge vaccinations as hospitalizations surge

Many hospitals are dealing with full-capacity ICU's due to a surge in COVID cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitalizations continue to surge across the Commonwealth.

During his briefing Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said we can expect even more COVID cases, and in turn even more hospitalizations, this upcoming week.

“We’re worn out, but we’re not going to give up,” said Chief Medical Officer of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Dr. William Melahn.

On the frontlines of yet another surge in COVID cases, and now hospitalizations, healthcare workers are exhausted. Dr. Melahn said they’re asking one thing of people.

“Go get vaccinated. Vaccinations are extraordinarily safe. We haven’t seen one person in our emergency room with a vaccine complication, but we’ve seen I don’t know how many COVID patients who have not been vaccinated,” Dr. Melahn said.

St. Claire has opened a ‘surge intensive care unit’ because their normal ICU is full. A problem hospitals across the state are seeing.

“At our current admissions in the hospital, 94 percent of those are unvaccinated. 100 percent of our ICU admissions are unvaccinated,” said Stacy Caudill with King’s Daughters Medical Center

Caudill said admissions are rising rapidly. Only two weeks into August and she said they’ve already seen more admissions than they did the entire month of July.

“We started out with just a few patients and now we’re up to 48 COVID admissions. Our ICU is currently full and we’ve opened a fourth COVID unit,” Caudill said.

Doctors noting the patients they’re seeing appear to be sicker and younger than those at the start of the pandemic.

“Over the last month and a half or so, with the surge that seems to coincide with the Delta Variant, what we’ve been seeing is a big uptick in overall deaths in patients that are of a younger age,” said Dr. Joshua Bryant with King’s Daughters.

Dr. Bryant said once patients in the ICU want the vaccine, it’s usually too late.

Credit: Grey Matters 5k/10k
