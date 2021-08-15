Advertisement

Competitors take part in Louisville triathlon as Ironman event backs out

250 participate in Derby City Trifecta
250 participate in Derby City Trifecta(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, hundreds of people looking for a challenge took part in a triathlon event in the city of Louisville.

Competitors gathered for the Derby City Trifecta, racing against others and some against themselves, all while friends and family cheered them on.

“I don’t do triathlons, we both do CrossFit, so we are fit,” onlooker Cassy Hobbs said. “But it did take a lot to get ready for this.”

Hobbs said she has watched as her husband put a lot of work in to compete in the triathlon along the Ohio River Sunday morning.

“Early morning lap swims and getting out on the bike every weekend,” Hobbs said.

He participated in the sprint distance, which includes a 750 meter swim, a 20 kilometer bike ride, and a 5 kilometer run.

A total of 250 people competed in the sprint distance or the longer Olympic distance.

This is the fifth year for the Derby Trifecta; a lot of folks took advantage of this event since Ironman Louisville will not happen this year. The event was canceled due to COVID in 2020 and did not return for 2021.

Connor Reichel won the sprint distance portion of the triathlon, and this isn’t his first time.

“I’ve won this race three years in the row since they started the sprint distance,” Reichel said.

Race organizers said this course is a the safest and fastest in the region. The course takes participants through downtown, into the Ohio River and down River Road on a bike ride.

“If it’s an elite crowd, they are racing each other,” race creator Mike Purvis said. “They are racing for money. We have everything from pros to first timers. There is an option for everyone.”

Everyone who participated picked up a shirt and medal, with top prizes including cash.

For more information on the Derby City Trifecta, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday
KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide

Latest News

Robin Holbrook 'always remembered' at Eula Hall Health Center
LoveLoud Pike 2019 comes to a close
'A void you can't put into words': Phelps mourns loss of Gabbi McCoy
Phelps community joins in memory of Gabbi McCoy
Local VFW Post holds annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday