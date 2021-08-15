Civic Fellows create “Young People’s Association” in Hazard, hosts first meeting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new organization has been created in the City of Hazard.

Called “Young People’s Association,” officials have hosted their first meeting. The goal of the meeting was to help establish core members and their responsibilities.

“We kind of see that taking off into a couple of meetings in the short-term here in the next few weeks,” Co-Founder Taylor Williams said. “Preparing the group to host events and do outreach to really build larger membership outside of just that leadership team.”

Created by Civic Fellows, the organization’s goal is to recruit and retain younger generations in the Perry County area.

“We kind of have professional networking events but we also put a premium on focusing on social events,” Co-Founder Jarrett Napier said. “Where people can just meet people their same age group, have fun and make new friends.”

Williams said that the hope is to keep them from wanting to leave after graduation.

“We’re set up really well at this point to kind of combat that and connect with individuals to one another and kind of prevent that from happening in the future hopefully,” Williams said.

Secretary Wallace Caleb Bates said that they have seen members come from several different organizations in the area.

“The people we’ve been able to recruit to join, they all represent organizations that work on a regional basis,” Bates said. “Be it Teach For America or be it Appalachian Regional Healthcare and individuals who have joined from their team.”

Williams said that they want to someday expand into other counties.

“Our focus right now is individuals who either live or work in Hazard or the surrounding areas,” Williams said. “So, you don’t have to like to have some Hazard address to be able to be a member or anything. That’s our focus, it’s just our community right now.”

Bates expressed that ultimately it is about establishing a reason for younger generations to stay in Eastern Kentucky.

“Growing Hazard, recruiting people to Hazard, retaining those people upon their arrival, it benefits all of our region,” Bates said. “Eastern Kentucky on a large scale.”

To learn more about Younger People’s Association you can go here or here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.