Center Point Church lead pastor in ICU with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the pandemic, we know churches have had to adapt.

Many of them opting for virtual services, even after Governor Beshear lifted restrictions. Now, Center Point Church in Lexington is coming together after their lead pastor’s been hospitalized with the virus.

In Sunday’s virtual service, congregation member Tyson Steelman shares lead pastor Tim Parsons tested positive on Monday.

“On Friday the conditions worsened,” Steelman says. “He was taken to the emergency room and as of right now, he is being intubated at the hospital.”

Associate pastor Graham Withers released the following statement:

“We are incredibly thankful that Tim is being treated by the excellent medical professionals that we have in our city. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to move our worship experience online only this week.”

This is all as churches across the state are seeing more masks and social distancing. Some churchgoers are hesitant to go back to in-person services at all.

Steelman led his community in a prayer in Sunday’s service in honor of pastor Parsons.

In a statement, the associate pastor says the congregation believes in a God that can heal, and a God that is good in all circumstances.

Steelman says they’ll continue to keep the congregation updated on parson’s health.

