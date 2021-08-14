TLD Logistics hosts open house for a new truck driver training school

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with TLD Logistics held an open house Saturday at the EKU Manchester campus.

The company wanted to give the community the chance to learn and apply for their new four-week truck driver training school.

The class, hosted at city hall, allows applicants to earn their commercial driver’s license. The class will be available to people a week after applying for the program.

“And you’re talking a career that is the highest paid career without a college degree,” Lead Instructor Tom Burdick said. “So, when you’re looking at a job that starts off at $57,000 plus your first year, it’s hard to beat.”

Burdick said it gives the community an opportunity to earn a fulfilling job.

“Especially in this time of COVID, when we are transporting the things that are necessary for these people to survive in the time of COVID,” Burdick said. “The medicines and the equipment that they need to handle it, it’s a very rewarding job.”

Burdick said it is a career that will always be available for those looking for opportunities.

“There’s always a shortage of drivers,” Burdick said. “It is never going to be, I can’t find a job in the industry. Once you get your CDL and you keep it clean, you can go anywhere in the nation and get a job instantly.”

The program, available for ages 21 and older, allows people the chance to earn their commercial driver’s license.

“We would put them with an experienced driver to go on the road for an additional six weeks to finish up that training and at that point in time they’d be issued their own truck and running over the road,” General Manager Chris Stephens said.

Burdick adds that capability is the biggest obstacle in finding applicants.

“That is our biggest hurdle with people,” Burdick said. “They’re just afraid of it. Once they come to the school and they see it’s not really as bad as what they think it is and they end up enjoying the job.”

Stephens said they are excited to bring that opportunity to Eastern Kentucky.

“So, we know these people are hard workers and we feel like we can give them the opportunity to have a good paying job with good benefits and a long-term career,” Stephens said.

Burdick says they are always looking for drivers, you can find a link to apply here.

