Scott County first responders play dodgeball for a cause

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders wore a different uniform for a cause Saturday.

Scott County firefighters and Georgetown police officers participated in Elizabeth’s Village’s second annual dodgeball tournament Saturday. The nonprofit works with women and children experiencing homelessness, poverty, and domestic violence.

Elizabeth’s Village Executive Director Kandice Whitehouse said the teams played to raise money to build a domestic shelter in Scott County.

“The women and children who are living here experiencing violence in their homes want to be able to stay in their community where they’re already connected, already have support, and not have to leave and start over,” Whitehouse said.

She said Scott County doesn’t have a shelter for domestic violence victims currently. She said women and children need to travel to Lexington or Richmond for the nearest one.

Whitehouse said this year’s tournament totals nearly doubled the amount of money raised from the first tournament.

Captain Josh Nash with the Georgetown Police Department said it’s important for people in the community to see members of law enforcement present at events, on and off the clock.

“It shows the community that we’re human beings, and we’re here to have fun. We like to interact with the community,” Nash said.

