Scattered showers and storms continue through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern sticks around into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will offer some heat relief across our area.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay under mostly cloudy skies through tonight. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Into Sunday, mostly cloudy skies continue across the mountains. Scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the afternoon and evening. High temperatures only top out in the low-and-mid-80s.

Showers and storms stick around into Sunday night. We remain under mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the upper-60s.

Next Work Week

Rain chances and below-average temperatures continue into the next work week.

On Monday, we stay mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and storms. High temperatures only reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

The forecast doesn’t change on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Again, high temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

This “copy and paste” forecast sticks around on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

We remain unsettled into the end of next week.

The remnants of Fred could sweep through the mountains and bring more showers and storms.

High temperatures look to top out in the low-and-mid-80s as we end the week.

