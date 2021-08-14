Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing man.

They say 47-year-old Stacy Lynn Coots went missing from Stoney Bump Lane in Cornettsville around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said they found his car on Rogers Branch off of Pratt Mountain on Saturday.

However, Coots is still missing.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

