‘No better time than now’: Coal education program pivots to innovative ideas

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The former coal-centric program CEDAR, Inc. is revitalizing its mission and refocusing its program.

The organization, partnering with Shaping Our Appalachian Region and Bit Source, is using its existing student engagement programs and partnerships to pivot from discussing the future of coal to diving into the post-coal economy and how it can be recreated and innovated by today’s youth.

“Not to tell them what to think, but to provide programs to help teach them how to think and to think critically, so that they can become our problem solvers.” John Justice, CEDAR.

Justice said the new innovative ideas brought in by SOAR and Bit Source will give the kids a platform to create the narrative they want to work toward in the region, under the “Future of Work” umbrella.

“My goal one day is, rather than people coming here to help us, they come here to see how we did what we did to bring ourselves out of the economic decline that we’re in. That our people turned it around. And hopefully this program will have a part in seeing that happen.”

The program will continue with its nearly three decades efforts to teach the students that there is a future in store for them, while allowing them the space to design what that future looks like in a recovering economy.

The former Coal Fairs and educational programs will utilize the SOAR system to get more people involved in moving the region forward, starting with the kids. Expanding the programs from a small group of counties to the entire SOAR coverage area. Teachers will implement lessons from the SOAR blueprint and its 7 pillars as part of the Future of Work Study Unit Program. The Future of Work Student Fair will showcase student products that use the lessons learned.

Justice said it is all about bringing the minds of the future leaders into the discussion about the future of the region.

“It was really a no-brainer for us,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. “We look forward to the future and growing the programs inside CEDAR to better serve the students and the kids all across the SOAR territory.”

Hall and Justice signed a memorandum of agreement Friday to officially mark the beginning of the partnership, after years of working to restructure and follow the SOAR blueprint that began under previous SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett.

“For our region, there’s plenty of seats at the table and we need all hands on deck,” said Hall. “By getting into school systems and telling that story and making sure they understand how important it is. That’s what’s gonna speed up the process for our return back to the top- back to prosperity. So, there’s no better time than now.”

