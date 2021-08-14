More companies issuing COVID vaccine requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to strike communities nationwide, companies are stepping up their vaccine requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34 percent in the first week of August compared to the month before, according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination, but may not specify COVID-19, were up 90 percent over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

One of the country’s largest prescription drug manufacturers is requiring its U.S. based employees get vaccinated. Eli Lilly, based out of Indianapolis, announced this week that the mandate will go into effect November 15 for all U.S. based employees, as well as those in Puerto Rico.

Medical and religious exemptions will be handled on a case-by-case basis. In a statement, the company said their top priority is to protect their employees and to ensure the continuation of business.

Other companies like United Airlines, Facebook, Anthem, Netflix are implementing vaccine policies for some or all employees.

Locally, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Churchill Downs also announced a new mandatory vaccination policy where all employees at corporate and TwinSpires headquarters will need to receive at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine by August 16.

