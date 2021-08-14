Advertisement

Deaths reported following major earthquake in Haiti

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press, CNN and WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP/WYMT/CNN) - A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Haiti.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 7.5 miles northeast Saint-Louis du Sud.

Haiti’s Civil Protection agency told CNN deaths have been reported.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, left between 220,000 and 300,000 people dead and injured hundreds of thousands more.

Aftershocks have already been reported.

There is no tsunami warning, advisory or threat in the area, according to the USGS.

