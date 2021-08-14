Advertisement

Knoxville photographer promotes Knoxville businesses

Aaron Ingram uses his photography talents to help other Knoxville businesses.
Aaron Ingram uses his talent of photography to help other businesses.
Aaron Ingram uses his talent of photography to help other businesses.(Abby Kousouris)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is known as the maker’s city. A maker is anyone who creates or makes something for others to enjoy, including jewelry, furniture and photography.

Aaron Ingram uses his talent of photography to help other businesses.

“I focus on photographing products, people with portraits, trying to use workshops as well I think I realized,” said Ingram. “It’s very easy because Tennessee is so beautiful that you want to use natural light but you don’t get always find studio light.”

In his studio, Ingram uses light and angles to transform his subjects.

“When I introduce the studio to them, I get to see what they imagine for it, their vision for us those dreams those passions you have don’t get to come into fruition,” said Ingram.

In this studio, he features other makers and their products.

“It’s kind of like the gift that keeps giving. Being able to continue that gift and share it with local entrepreneurs, people that want to be entrepreneurs but don’t know how to express their art, being able to do that is very rewarding.” said Ingram.

Ingram says the city is supportive of maker’s of their ideas.

“You know the persons selling the product and you know the passion behind what they created and what they’re trying to sell, you cherish it, instead of going online and purchasing it from a large corporation, it’s more unique, it’s more authentic,” said Ingram.

Knoxville’s Maker’s Summit will take place in September.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces highest COVID-19 case count since February
2020 Census logo
Appalachian counties suffer biggest population losses, Census finds
Credit: Grey Matters 5k/10k
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares hopeful news in battle with brain tumor

Latest News

Deaths reported following major earthquake in Haiti
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression
In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in...
No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge