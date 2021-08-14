Knoxville photographer promotes Knoxville businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is known as the maker’s city. A maker is anyone who creates or makes something for others to enjoy, including jewelry, furniture and photography.

Aaron Ingram uses his talent of photography to help other businesses.

“I focus on photographing products, people with portraits, trying to use workshops as well I think I realized,” said Ingram. “It’s very easy because Tennessee is so beautiful that you want to use natural light but you don’t get always find studio light.”

In his studio, Ingram uses light and angles to transform his subjects.

“When I introduce the studio to them, I get to see what they imagine for it, their vision for us those dreams those passions you have don’t get to come into fruition,” said Ingram.

In this studio, he features other makers and their products.

“It’s kind of like the gift that keeps giving. Being able to continue that gift and share it with local entrepreneurs, people that want to be entrepreneurs but don’t know how to express their art, being able to do that is very rewarding.” said Ingram.

Ingram says the city is supportive of maker’s of their ideas.

“You know the persons selling the product and you know the passion behind what they created and what they’re trying to sell, you cherish it, instead of going online and purchasing it from a large corporation, it’s more unique, it’s more authentic,” said Ingram.

Knoxville’s Maker’s Summit will take place in September.

