Advertisement

Knott County officials preparing for upcoming “Relay for Life” event

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Knott County are preparing for their upcoming “Relay For Life” event.

Like last year, the event will give the community an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers.

The event will take place Saturday, September 18th and will be a drive-thru event.

Knott County Tourism Commission Vice Chair Danny Laferty said the event will start at 6:30 p.m., those participating will receive their survivor medals and caregiver sashes.

“It’s going to be kind of like it was last year, they’re going to do it down the street of Hindman,” Laferty said. “Put the luminarias up down the street and it’ll bring a lot of people into town and a lot of activities. It’s really a good event.”

Anyone wanting to donate or purchase a luminaria can go here or stop by Hindman Floral and Gift.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces highest COVID-19 case count since February
Credit: Grey Matters 5k/10k
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares hopeful news in battle with brain tumor

Latest News

The U.S. is sending some 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with the departure of embassy...
Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure
wymt
DQ Pigskin Preview: Bell County
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Crews face ‘another critical day’ battling largest US fire
Jolly served as President at HCTC from 1968 until 1985.
Community members come together to celebrate life of former HCTC President