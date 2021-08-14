Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

