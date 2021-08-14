Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

McGuire was last seen Friday night.
McGuire was last seen Friday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert was issued for a missing man in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said 83-year-old James McGuire has been missing since 11:10 p.m. Aug. 13. According to family members, McGuire left his home for a walk and never returned. He has dementia and diabetes.

McGuire is a white man, about 5′9″ tall and around 160 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes. McGuire was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with dressy diabetic-type shoes on. McGuire wears dentures but did not have them at the time he was last seen. The family said he did not have his wallet on him when he left, but he may have his VA card in his pocket.

Anyone with information about McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Hello Berea and Madison County. Just advising that the alert sent today was missing information. Please note the alert...

Posted by Berea Police Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021
