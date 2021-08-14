Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for stolen ATV

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV.

They say it is a 2006 black Honda TRX 500.

It was stolen around July 30th or early August from Shop Branch in Hunter.

If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

