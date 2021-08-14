DQ Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats look to compete for another state title.

Following season-ending losses to Belfry in each of the last two seasons, the Bobcats look to make a run.

“I feel good about it I believe that we can compete with almost anybody especially in our district,” said junior linebacker Ethan Raby. “I look for us to come out on top of district .”

Bell County head coach Dudley Hilton says he expects to reload every season.

“We lost a lot of good players but we just tried to reload here and keep going and we are an all-county school and it’s hard to have a good football program you were after year at all county school but we’ve done a pretty good job here,” Hilton said.

The Bobcats kick off the season in London against North Laurel.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at North Laurel Aug. 27 KNOX CENTRAL Sep. 10 LINCOLN COUNTY Sep. 17 at Whitley County Sep. 24 at McCreary County Oct. 1 ROCKCASTLE COUNTY Oct. 8 GARRARD COUNTY Oct. 15 at Pulaksi County Oct. 22 at Estill County Oct. 29 HARLAN COUNTY

