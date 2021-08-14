Advertisement

‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear posted a video to Facebook following the more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

The cases reported were the highest the state has seen since February.

The governor encouraged people to get vaccinated. He announced two of the 12 deaths were Kentuckians in their 30′s.

“I don’t know how else to put this, this is getting your friends, your family members, your neighbors sick,” he said. “Some of them aren’t going to make it.”

You can see the video below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 5:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 5:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 4:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 4:30 p.m.
LIVE at NIBROC in Corbin at 6 - August 13, 2021
LIVE at NIBROC in Corbin at 6 - August 13, 2021
High COVID Numbers Friday - August 13, 2021
High COVID Numbers Friday - August 13, 2021