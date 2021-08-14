‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear posted a video to Facebook following the more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

The cases reported were the highest the state has seen since February.

The governor encouraged people to get vaccinated. He announced two of the 12 deaths were Kentuckians in their 30′s.

“I don’t know how else to put this, this is getting your friends, your family members, your neighbors sick,” he said. “Some of them aren’t going to make it.”

