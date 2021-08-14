Day two of NIBROC Festival in Corbin in full swing

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A nearly seven-decade-old tradition made its way back to Main Street this year.

“People started milling out probably around about 12 o’clock today as the food vendors as the food vendors opened up at 12 o’clock,” Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said. “We’ve got everything from a full-on carnival to craft vendors, artists, food vendors.”

The 69th annual NIBROC Festival returning to downtown Corbin after being cancelled a year ago, something that Monhollen also called a homecoming event.

“We’re welcoming people back to their hometown,” Monhollen said. “There’s lots of conversation and visiting going on and people are just really happy.”

As the rides and live music kick off, locals are rejoicing the festival’s return.

“It’s definitely weird going a year without it. It’s a big part of the culture, everybody loved to get out and see the vendors, hang out with all their friends, just a good social activity,” Boone Freeman said. “So it was weird not having it last year but we’re glad it’s back.”

Officials are also encouraging precautions amidst the outbreak of the Delta variant.

“[It’s a] little discouraging when you start hearing about it, like flaring back up more recently,” Freeman said. “But people are really taking it seriously for the most part.”

Despite that, Monhollen said that they still encourage people to have fun and enjoy being outdoors.

“You can see that some of the crowd is wearing masks,” Monhollen said. “Hand sanitiser is available at the booths and so people are taking those safety precautions while still having the opportunity to have some fun.”

The festival wraps up tomorrow, with the volleyball tournament set to begin at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.