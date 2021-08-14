Community members come together to celebrate life of former HCTC President

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A celebration of life was held on Saturday for one of Hazard Community and Technical College’s founding fathers.

“He was the founding president of Hazard Community and Technical College and he touched many lives of faculty, staff, students and community here in the mountains,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said.

Dr. J. Marvin Jolly died on February 20 at the age of 91. The event had been pushed back several months due to COVID-19, but the long wait did not impact the celebration.

“His powerful presence, his love for his community and the many events that he had for faculty, staff and students here in the community were celebrated today,” Dr. Lindon said.

Dr. Lindon, who is the college’s current president/CEO, reflected on his caring nature.

“He wanted to make sure that every student’s individual needs were met and that is what we try to continue on in his honor,” Dr. Lindon said.

Lindon said that they will strive every day to honor his legacy.

“Dr. Jolly’s legacy will live on forever,” Dr. Lindon said. “And certainly, it is important work that we do to make sure that we continue on the intent that he had to bring education into the mountains.”

