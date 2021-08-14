Advertisement

Can you safely attend events and gatherings amid COVID-19 surge?

Dr. Stanton says if you go out and about, you need to get vaccinated.
Dr. Stanton says if you go out and about, you need to get vaccinated.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is sounding the alarm after a major covid case increase fueled by the Delta variant.

Friday he reported 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, one of our highest increases yet.  But in Lexington, we’re heading into weeks with events and gatherings.

With the end of summer in sight, events and gatherings are filling many calendars. It starts with CRAVE food & music festival kicking off on Saturday.  The Woodland Art Fair and the Railbird Festival are not far behind.

But are they safe as cases of COVID-19 surge? It depends, according to emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

“The more outdoor the space the safer and better it’s going to be,” Dr. Stanton says.

This means an event like CRAVE is a better option. Organizers here are taking steps to keep visitors safe, including moving to an all-digital “CRAVE bucks” system where people buy credits ahead of time.

They’re also recommending COVID tests. It’s a protocol the doctor says can be helpful, but with false negatives, he says it’s not the end all be all. Dr. Stanton says to distance from others, and to know your particular risk.

“Meaning are you vaccinated or not vaccinated, age, other co-morbidities,” Dr. Stanton says.

Dr. Stanton says if you go out and about, you need to get the shot.

“That is the best way to protect you and protect those around you. If not, you know just understand that you’re putting yourself and risk and you’re putting others at risk too,” Dr. Stanton says.

There’s some good news, according to experts. They say the surge of cases is increasing the number of people getting vaccinated. That’s even true in some of the counties where the vaccination rates are the lowest.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces highest COVID-19 case count since February
Credit: Grey Matters 5k/10k
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares hopeful news in battle with brain tumor
2020 Census logo
Appalachian counties suffer biggest population losses, Census finds

Latest News

The U.S. is sending some 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with the departure of embassy...
More Marines arrive in Kabul to aid urgent embassy airlift
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred now a tropical wave
Georgetown police officers and Scott County firefighters participate in a dodgeball tournament...
Scott County first responders play dodgeball for a cause
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again