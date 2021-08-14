Advertisement

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19

(Chris Joseph)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 620,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, leaving families to deal with unimaginable grief. And children are among those coping with loss.

The southeastern part of the country is being wracked by COVID-19, and one baby will now grow up without his parents because of it.

The CEO of Ochsner health systems says the baby’s mother was just 32-years-old, with very few health conditions suffering from COVID. She was admitted to a Mississippi hospital with COVID complications and within the week, died from the virus. Her last act was giving birth to her baby girl.

The child was taken for emergency care at UAB and is reportedly doing well, receiving specialized care here in Birmingham. Sadly, her father also died of the virus, leaving her a ward of the state.

“I don’t know how it can get much worse than that. What unfortunately I think we are seeing is that it’s very difficult to convince anybody, until it’s too late, to get the vaccine,” said Wilson Thomas , Ochsner Health System CEO.

He is among those urging pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash

Latest News

Ballad Health ‘begs parents’ to mask children in wake of Tn. Gov. Lee’s order allowing opting out of school mandates
Off-road vehicle reps tour Hatfield-McCoy Trail system
Off-road vehicle reps tour Hatfield-McCoy Trail system
”All my brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice and hard to see everything undone so fast.,” Seal...
Veterans, refugee services saddened by Taliban takeover
Off-road vehicle reps tour Hatfield-McCoy Trail system
Off-road vehicle reps tour Hatfield-McCoy Trail system
AAA: Gas supply and demand drop, prices remain stable
AAA: Gas supply and demand drop, prices remain stable