West Virginia leads nation in population drop

West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday, as lawmakers grapple with reshaping the state’s legislative and congressional districts.(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s population fell 3.2% over the past decade.

Census figures released Thursday show West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state.

It’s one of seven states to lose a congressional seat after the 2020 census.

State lawmakers now must pare three congressional districts down to two as well as map out districts for the state Senate and House of Delegates.

The figures show 47 of the state’s 55 counties lost population.

Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle gained by far the most and is now the state’s second-largest county.

Kanawha remains the most populous, despite losing 6.4% of its residents.

