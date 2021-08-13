Advertisement

TWRA warns people not to dump unwanted pets after alligator found in pond

By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are warning people not to dump unwanted pets.

TWRA issued the warning after rangers discovered a small alligator in a pond near Chattanooga. Wildlife officials said they believe the alligator was a pet that had been dumped.

“No. Bradley County isn’t in the alligator’s historic range,” TWRA officials said.

According to TWRA, alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from southern border states.

#dontdumpunwantedpets Wildlife Officer Dillon Maynard (with assistance from Officers Ben Davis & Barry Baird) recently...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Thursday, August 12, 2021

