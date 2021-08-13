Strong storms possible later today, Severe Weather Alert Day in effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible later today. Some of those storms could pack a punch with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Today through Saturday

Another warm afternoon is in store with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. We stay under a mix of sunshine and clouds, but scattered showers and storms are possible by the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side.

Most of our area is included in a Marginal risk of severe weather (Level 1/5). However, some of our counties are included in a Slight risk of severe weather (Level 2/5). The biggest threat looks to be from gusty winds and heavy rain. Be sure to have the WYMT Weather App handy just in case your area is impacted by a stronger storm later today.

Into tonight, scattered showers and storms remain possible during the early evening hours. We stay under mostly cloudy skies, and low temperatures remain on the mild side as we only fall into the lower-70s.

As we start the weekend, mostly cloudy skies continue across the mountains. Scattered showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening with high temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid-80s.

Unsettled Weather Continues

Rain chances continue through the weekend and into the next work week.

We stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-80s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into the next work week. Mostly cloudy skies continue on Monday with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures look to stay in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast doesn’t change much into the middle of next week.

Scattered showers and storms stick around on Tuesday. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures topping out in the lower-80s.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible with high temperatures reaching the lower-80s.

Thursday looks very similar. Mostly cloudy skies across the mountains with afternoon and evening showers and storms. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s.

