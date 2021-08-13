Showers and storms return to the mountains, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms are making their return, though it hasn’t quite slowed our heat down yet.

Tonight through the Weekend

A frontal boundary is on it’s way into the region this evening, sparking off more showers and storms. A Severe Weather Alert Day remains in effect as some of these storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threats. A Slight risk of severe weather is in place for our northern counties, and a Marginal risk is in place for the rest of our area. Outside of that, we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds that’s helped us get back up to a muggy high in the upper 80s. Showers and storms continue in the evening before slowly diminishing into the overnight. Lows fall back into the low 70s with some patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies.

More showers and storms remain possible as the front hangs around into the weekend. It won’t rain all day Saturday, but as pulses of energy work through the mountains, we’ll likely see off-and-on showers and storms. The cloud cover associated with these storms should keep highs from getting too crazy, only into the middle 80s. More storms possible into Sunday afternoon, but mostly concentrated in our southern communities as our front sags southward. Highs remain slightly milder in the low to middle 80s. Overnights stay muggy with partly cloudy skies and lows near 70°.

Into the Work Week

The same pattern continues into the work week as we’ll continue to see disturbances work through the mountains. Our frontal boundary will continue hanging around, providing us with daily afternoon scattered shower and storm chances right on through the work week. One thing we’ll have to keep an eye on is the progression of Fred as it looks to make a landfall along the Gulf Coast this weekend. Fred’s remnants could bring us more chances for showers and storms by the middle of the week. Highs stay below normal in the lower to middle 80s.

