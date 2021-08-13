Advertisement

Shortage of healthcare workers: $100,000 funds created to help future rural healthcare workers

By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rural Kentucky communities struggle with a lack of health care providers.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield serves these communities insurance, but recognizes the importance ease-of-access to care can have. Friday, they announced a new scholarship at Hazard Community and Technical College to train the next generation of health care workers, and keep them rural.

“To invest in someone’s life, that they then will give of their life in service to others, is what it’s all about,” said Anthem Medicaid President, Leon Lamoreaux.

Lamoreaux was in Hazard to deliver the ceremonial check for The Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship. This endowment will provide scholarship funds for several students each year who are studying health sciences, with an understanding that when those studies are complete, they will work in underserved communities.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Eastern Kentucky health facilities will need nearly 2,000 nursing jobs by 2024.

Hazard student Kimberly Caldwell, of Leslie County, plans to become a nurse thanks to this scholarship.

“I’m very excited to be selected for this scholarship,” she said. “It’s exciting to get help when you’re trying to go to school and I’m a non-traditional student.”

Kentucky hospitals are experiencing up to a 40 percent vacancy rate of nursing positions, and those rates are highest in rural areas.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 4:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 4:30 p.m.
LIVE at NIBROC in Corbin at 6 - August 13, 2021
LIVE at NIBROC in Corbin at 6 - August 13, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 5:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 5:30 p.m.
High COVID Numbers Friday - August 13, 2021
High COVID Numbers Friday - August 13, 2021
Traffic generic
Open House planned on free Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training in Clay County