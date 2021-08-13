Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s stock in COVID treatment

(Source: CNN)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul was in Southern Kentucky today addressing business owners and issues in Washington.

Among the talking points was his failure to report his wife’s investment in a company that makes medicine used in COVID-19 treatments, saying it was simply a computer error.

“I apologize, I was bad on the reporting, I had to do this myself,” said Senator Paul. “I typed in in the computer, so about 2 weeks after Kelley made the stock purchase, I typed it into the computer, and I thought I pushed send, and I didn’t.”

According to Senator Paul, the investment was made after hearing that the drug could be effective in treating coronavirus. In the long run, he says they ended up losing money.

The Department of Justice has investigated several members of congress for insider trading allegations. It is not clear if Senator Paul will be investigated for this or not.

