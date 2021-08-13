Rescue dogs turned champions through Dock Dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dock Dogs Dog Daze at Village Green will occur this weekend, where dogs and their owners will compete to see how far, high and fast the dogs can go.

Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs is helping with the event. The group said the sport is about more than just the competition. It’s helped develop rescues into champions.

“She’s my little partner in crime, she’s my hiking buddy, we do all of the things together,” said competitor Katie Dunn about her dog Riley.

Riley wasn’t always such an easy dog. She was surrendered by her original owner more than three years ago after being picked up by animal control one too many times.

“She had a police record, she was jumping fences... Someone came to a local Dock Dog event and he could no longer keep her and he was trying to find a good home for her,” she said.

Dunn adopted Riley and knew she liked the water so started training her for Dock Dogs. “It took her two years to do this.” Now Riley and Katie are competing at the World Championships.

Katie’s mom, Kim, runs Smoky Mountain K9 Sports in Morristown.

“I think it’s important if you’ve got an active dog to get them involved in a sport, whatever sport your dog is good at. Dock diving is fantastic because it allows your dog to be in the water, you’re not worried about the heat, you’re not worried about the joints, but it’s important your dog needs a job, especially if it’s a working dog,” said Kim. The sport has helped her dog, Edgar, who has had some orthopedic issues.

Kaye Noble is with SMDD, she said anybody can get involved. “It’s just a blast and you don’t have to worry about how far your dog jumps or how good they’re going to do.”

“The current world record is over 34 feet, and those are amazing dogs, but if you look at the Dock Dogs, there are different divisions and if your dogs a novice dog, he can actually be a world champion as a novice dog and never jumped over 10 feet,” said Kim.

For Katie and Riley, the sport has helped their bond grow.

The Dog Daze At Village Green event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s free. There will be vendors on site.

If you’re interested in joining the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs or visiting Smoky Mountain K9 Sports you can visit them online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.