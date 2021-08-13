Primary Care in Hazard hosted their annual Maternity Fair Friday, August 13th

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several expectant and new mothers came out to eat, visit vendors, and meet the doctors who will be caring for them.

The Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky hosted the maternity fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. where many baby bumps were in attendance. Several vendors provided valuable information for new mothers and gave out free items like clothes and toiletries.

Several gift baskets and larger baby items were raffled off to the new mothers as well. Expecting mother, Laken Salley, says she’s grateful to have events like this take place:

“It is actually really cool because if you’re, if you’ve not been a parent, then you don’t know how expensive stuff can be and stuff like this really helps people out.”

This is the first maternity fair hosted by Primary Care since last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID.

