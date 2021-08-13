Advertisement

Primary Care in Hazard hosted their annual Maternity Fair Friday, August 13th

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several expectant and new mothers came out to eat, visit vendors, and meet the doctors who will be caring for them.

The Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky hosted the maternity fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. where many baby bumps were in attendance. Several vendors provided valuable information for new mothers and gave out free items like clothes and toiletries.

Several gift baskets and larger baby items were raffled off to the new mothers as well. Expecting mother, Laken Salley, says she’s grateful to have events like this take place:

“It is actually really cool because if you’re, if you’ve not been a parent, then you don’t know how expensive stuff can be and stuff like this really helps people out.”

This is the first maternity fair hosted by Primary Care since last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 4:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 4:30 p.m.
High COVID Numbers Friday - August 13, 2021
High COVID Numbers Friday - August 13, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 5:30 p.m.
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife's stock in COVID treatment - 5:30 p.m.
Officials say safety measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 are the best bet against...
Pike County medical officials plead for community action as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase at ‘rapid’ pace