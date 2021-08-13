Pike County students hit the halls for new school year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County students returned for the fall semester Thursday, kicking off a new school year days after Gov. Andy Beshear announced a mask mandate for all Kentucky schools.

But the mandates did not mask the feeling of excitement at Mullins School as students returned to Tiger Way for a year of learning and memories.

“Once the mask mandate came in, I said, ‘We know. We talked about it last year. They’ll see our smiling faces through your eyes, so just have that smile.’ And you can see the same thing on them. They’re so excited,” said Principal Gary Fields. “Even with mask mandates, even with what’s going on.”

Fields said traffic and bus procedures went smoothly and there were no huge hiccups with the mask mandates.

He said around 700 students were on campus today, compared to around 500 in March. He hopes to see the year unfold safely and smoothly, because he understands how important the school is for many students in one way or another.

“Just having the students here, I think the best place for a lot of them is at school,” he said. “It was great to have them here, knowing that they’re in a good pace for a few hours today.”

