Open House planned on free Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training in Clay County

Manchester, KY. – “Drive with us.” That is the invitation Jim Peters, president and chief operating officer for TLD Logistics, Inc. (“TLD”), a subsidiary of Kentucky-based Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., is extending to Manchester residents.

On Saturday, August 14, local jobseekers are encouraged to join Peters and other members of TLD’s team at the EKU Manchester campus for an open house event to learn more about the company’s new CDL training program, now open in Clay County.

TLD’s four-week driver training school is free to interested candidates age 21 and up with a valid driver’s license. Upon successful completion of the school and an additional six weeks of over-the-road paid training, TLD, a leader in the transportation industry, offers immediate job placement, earning annual wages in many cases of $70,000 or more.

“When you join our award-winning team, there are no limits on your success,” says Peters. “TLD is a place motivated individuals can create their own career pathway and grow and learn on their own terms, while seeing beautiful parts of the country like only those behind the wheel of a big rig can. We are excited to partner with the Manchester community to offer this opportunity to Eastern Kentuckians.”

About the Event

TLD’s Open House will be held on Saturday, August 14 at the EKU Manchester campus beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Attendees will enjoy food and drinks and music from local radio stations. Applications will be accepted on the spot. Applications can also be completed in advance online here.

Learn more about TLD Logistics, a five-time “Best Fleet To Drive For” winner, at www.tldlogistics.com.

