OB/GYN explains the complications pregnant women face with COVID

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, the CDC announced its recommendation for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still hesitancy from some pregnant women.

Expectant mother, Laken Salley, says she hasn’t been vaccinated for religious reasons, but she also says regardless of that, she doesn’t feel the need to be vaccinated at this time:

”They said even if you do get it, you can still get the virus, so for me, it’s not really worth getting, really.”

The CDC has never excluded pregnant women from vaccine eligibility, but since the increase in cases associated with the Delta Variant, they are pushing the recommendation even further.

Dr. Douglas Howard, M.D., F.A.C.O.G. at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, dives further into why pregnant women hold greater risks when contracting COVID:

“The baby’s getting larger, it demands more oxygen from the mother, but at the same time, there’s less room for the lungs to expand,” says Dr. Howard. “So, things like flu and pneumonia are much much worse for pregnant mothers, especially in the third trimester, and unfortunately, COVID can be the same.”

Not only can COVID-19 pose potential threats to unvaccinated pregnant women, but it can also harm her unborn baby:

“One of the scariest things to happen to a baby is to be deprived of oxygen, for any reason,” says Dr. Howard. “Unfortunately, any respiratory disease that can keep the mother from getting oxygen into her own blood is going to affect the baby first.”

Not only has the CDC stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will not cause harm to pregnant women, but it also says the vaccine is safe for breastfeeding mothers and those who are planning to get pregnant.

