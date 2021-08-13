Advertisement

Louder Than Life to require COVID vaccines, tests

Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.(Louder Than Life)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Fans, artists and staff at Louisville music festival Louder Than Life will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to attend, Louder Than Life announced Wednesday. Masks will be required in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The festival is set for Sept. 23-26 at Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Bands Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Korn will headline, with performances from Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Kentucky band Knocked Loose and more.

