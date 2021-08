Louder Than Life to require COVID vaccines, tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Fans, artists and staff at Louisville music festival Louder Than Life will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to attend, Louder Than Life announced Wednesday. Masks will be required in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The festival is set for Sept. 23-26 at Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Bands Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Korn will headline, with performances from Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Kentucky band Knocked Loose and more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.