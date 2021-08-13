Letcher County food truck making name for itself with several fundraisers

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular food truck in Eastern Kentucky, Junior’s Hibachi has been making a name for itself, hosting several fundraisers to help the community.

Owner Shawn Moore said it started out as a hobby, but quickly turned into a passion.

“I remember one day going downstairs and telling my fiancée’s mom about it and she thought I absolutely lost my mind when I was telling her hey, I want to cook some hibachi,” Moore said. “I was kind of looking to do this as like a side hustle.”

As the food truck’s popularity increased, Moore realized he could use this to help people. “I figured out that hey I want to make this a big staple point in my business too because we’re doing good, but we want to be able to help people too and stay involved in all the communities we go to because we do go to a lot of communities,” Moore said.

A fan of their food, Knott County Resident Chad Conley said there is a need for a business like this in the region.

“There’s a whole lot of heartache going on, not just Letcher County but Knott County and all the surrounding counties right now,” Conley said. “Junior’s Hibachi is always there to step up and do fundraisers to help these families out.”

Conley adds he hopes to see more organizations follow suit.

“As a local business owner myself, it’s always important to give back to the community but here with Junior’s Hibachi they’re always willing to help out,” Conley said. “They’re always helping families out and that’s what it’s all about.”

Moore said none of that would matter without their customers.

“The community comes out every time almost in heavy waves,” Moore said. “If it wasn’t for all our support, we wouldn’t be much of anything really so it’s all about our customers. I give all the love to all our customers, we really appreciate everybody that comes out and buys the food.”

Moore adds they plan to expand by the end of the year.

“So, we’ll have two trailers going so that means we’ll be able to go to more communities, more counties, more town, more cities,” Moore said. “That also means we’ll be able to serve more people but that also means that we’ll be able to help more people too in the process.”

Moore says he hopes everyone can come out to their upcoming fundraiser for WYMT’s own Brandon Robinson and his battle with brain cancer.

Moore said when he heard the news, he knew he wanted to help out.

“They’re both just all great people and when I heard his cancer has come back, my initial thoughts were hey I wanted to help this guy out as much as I can, so I instantly texted Brandon and let him know everything we were trying to do,” Moore said.

Moore said he will always use any opportunity to help those in the region.

“That’s one thing I wanted to focus in on my business is not only build to have a great business but build to help people too in the process,” Moore said. “Being able to help Brandon throughout his struggles and stuff is big because I know it means a lot to him, but it means a lot to us too, to be able to help him.”

Conley said he wants the region to come out and support him.

“Brandon Robinson is a very inspirational young man as far as that goes,” Conley said. “He overcame this once and his faith is just unreal, going through all this again.”

Moore said they plan to accommodate for a big turnout.

“We’re going to try to keep the menu scaled down that way we can push people out as quick as possible and get as many people served,” Moore said. “So, we can give the biggest donation possible to Brandon and his family.”

The fundraiser will be held at the Hazard Lowe’s, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moore said all proceeds will go towards medical expenses.

We reached out to Brandon, who says he is thankful for the food truck’s support.

