Hazard Bulldogs name new head basketball coach
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After legendary Coach Al Holland retired last month, assistant coach Larry Robinson has been named head coach.
Coach Robinson has served on the staff since 2017 under Coach Holland. He has also served as an assistant coach at MC Napier High School and Perry Central.
The Bulldogs finished 22-5 in 2020, falling short in the 14th Region Championship.
