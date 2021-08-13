Hazard Bulldogs name new head basketball coach

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After legendary Coach Al Holland retired last month, assistant coach Larry Robinson has been named head coach.

Introducing the new Head Boys Basketball Coach at Hazard High School. Mr. Larry Robinson. Coach Rob has been the boys... Posted by Hazard High School Athletics on Friday, August 13, 2021

Coach Robinson has served on the staff since 2017 under Coach Holland. He has also served as an assistant coach at MC Napier High School and Perry Central.

The Bulldogs finished 22-5 in 2020, falling short in the 14th Region Championship.

