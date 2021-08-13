Governor Beshear announces highest COVID-19 case count since February

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 numbers skyrocketed in the commonwealth on Friday as Governor Beshear announced more than 4,000 new cases.

More specifically, Governor Beshear announced 4,009 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 512,224.

929 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

1,424 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (53 more than Thursday) with 391 in the ICU (34 more than Thursday). 185 patients remain on a ventilator (16 more than Thursday).

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 11.83%, making it the 47th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate, and the highest positivity rate since January.

Gov. Beshear also announced 12 deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,426.

As of Friday, 113 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 149.3 per 100,000 people. Laurel County is third in the state’s incidence rate count at 115.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

