Governor Andy Beshear turns to doctors to make case for vaccine

generic hospital bed
generic hospital bed(KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Looking for a breakthrough message to persuade the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shots, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is turning to health professionals. Doctors from northeastern Kentucky painted a grim situation Thursday. It comes as the state confronts surging coronavirus cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. Dr. Stacy Caudill says the COVID intensive care unit is full at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. She says the hospital opened a fourth COVID unit. She and other health professionals urged Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Barely more than half of Kentucky’s population is vaccinated.

