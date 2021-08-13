Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Rockcastle Rockets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle Rockets hope to blast into 2021 continuing the momentum they gained in 2020.

The Rockets finished 4-2 in the regular season, keeping it close in a playoff loss to Bell County.

“We had a really good season last year it was really successful obviously the COVID took its toll on us towards the end of the year. We had to sit out about two weeks, that really broke some momentum that we had going into the playoffs,” said head coach Scott Parkey.

As COVID restrictions loosen, the team hopes to consistently perform without breaks.

“District this year, I don’t wanna say it’s going to be easier, but but I think we have a better chance at it. We’ve lost some guys that I think we’ve gained a lot more talent,” said senior safety Landon Dillingham.

The Rockets start their season on August 21 in the Forcht Bank Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

Latest News

Hazard poses with the third place Mountain Classic trophy after a 59-52 win over Wolfe County.
Hazard Bulldogs name new head basketball coach
DQ Pigskin Preview: Hazard Bulldogs
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning...
UK Athletics to use to mobile ticketing again for football season