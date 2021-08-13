DQ Pigskin Preview: Rockcastle Rockets

MT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle Rockets hope to blast into 2021 continuing the momentum they gained in 2020.

The Rockets finished 4-2 in the regular season, keeping it close in a playoff loss to Bell County.

“We had a really good season last year it was really successful obviously the COVID took its toll on us towards the end of the year. We had to sit out about two weeks, that really broke some momentum that we had going into the playoffs,” said head coach Scott Parkey.

As COVID restrictions loosen, the team hopes to consistently perform without breaks.

“District this year, I don’t wanna say it’s going to be easier, but but I think we have a better chance at it. We’ve lost some guys that I think we’ve gained a lot more talent,” said senior safety Landon Dillingham.

The Rockets start their season on August 21 in the Forcht Bank Bowl.

