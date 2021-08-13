Advertisement

Camp Falcon takes flight: First year of Floyd County day camp deemed success

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - The David School is wrapping its first summer day camp this week, inviting kids from around the county to take part in a week of fun with area first responders.

The camp, sponsored this year by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, introduced kids ages 9 through 13 to firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers, showing them a glimpse into the job and the equipment used.

“The first responders have gotten to share with them their life as they do it every day,” said Sheriff John Hunt.

From fingerprinting and sketching to K9 units and fire hoses, the week provided a look behind the uniforms, showing the kids that the people who protect them are just their neighbors and friends.

“We interact, we play, we feed them, we have lunch together, we eat with them,” said Hunt. “And they enjoy that. And we get to find out who the kids are. We know their name when they leave.”

The kids got to sit in fire trucks with the Martin Fire Department, squad cars with the sheriff’s office and Floyd County constables, and an Air Evac helicopter among other experiences.

David School Principal Bryan Lafferty said the week was also a great way to show the community what the school campus has to offer.

“These kids are from all out in the county and the community. I want more community involvement with us in our school,” Lafferty said.

He hopes to make the camp an annual event and continue to share the campus with the community the same way the school’s donors have always supported its mission.

“So many believe in us and give to us. We felt it important to give back to our community,” he said. “And what better way to do it I didn’t get to our children here?”

Friday closes out the camp as the kids are introduced to a day on the lake with the US Army Corps. of Engineers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Latest News

Pike County students are back in the classroom this week.
Pike County students hit the halls for new school year
Welcome Students
Pike County students hit the halls for new school year
Camp Falcon
Camp Falcon takes flight: Floyd County day camp deemed success in first year- 6 p.m.
Rep. Hal Rogers and others at the groundbreaking of the First Choice Medical Complex in Whitley...
Congressman Rogers joins groundbreaking as McCreary County medical center expands