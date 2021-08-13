Camp Falcon takes flight: First year of Floyd County day camp deemed success

DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - The David School is wrapping its first summer day camp this week, inviting kids from around the county to take part in a week of fun with area first responders.

The camp, sponsored this year by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, introduced kids ages 9 through 13 to firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers, showing them a glimpse into the job and the equipment used.

“The first responders have gotten to share with them their life as they do it every day,” said Sheriff John Hunt.

From fingerprinting and sketching to K9 units and fire hoses, the week provided a look behind the uniforms, showing the kids that the people who protect them are just their neighbors and friends.

“We interact, we play, we feed them, we have lunch together, we eat with them,” said Hunt. “And they enjoy that. And we get to find out who the kids are. We know their name when they leave.”

The kids got to sit in fire trucks with the Martin Fire Department, squad cars with the sheriff’s office and Floyd County constables, and an Air Evac helicopter among other experiences.

David School Principal Bryan Lafferty said the week was also a great way to show the community what the school campus has to offer.

“These kids are from all out in the county and the community. I want more community involvement with us in our school,” Lafferty said.

He hopes to make the camp an annual event and continue to share the campus with the community the same way the school’s donors have always supported its mission.

“So many believe in us and give to us. We felt it important to give back to our community,” he said. “And what better way to do it I didn’t get to our children here?”

Friday closes out the camp as the kids are introduced to a day on the lake with the US Army Corps. of Engineers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.