Appalachian Arts Alliance anxious for opening night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance Community Theatre is preparing for its upcoming production.

The organization will be performing “Clue: High School Edition” at The Forum, August 13th and 14th.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Co-Director Seth Lewis says this will be the first production held by the AAA since its first attempt with “Sound of Music” which ended up being canceled.

“We are honored to be a part of the rejuvenating community theater community in Hazard,” Lewis said. “The cast and I have talked, and we are hoping for a big turnout despite the rise in COVID numbers.”

Leaving Keenan Deaton, portraying the role of Professor Plum, anxious to finally perform live again for a community involved with the arts.

“They all come out and support it and it’s just a good time for everyone in general,” Deaton said. “We recognize that and it’s exciting for us to actually finally to be able to get back on the stage and perform.”

AAA will be requiring masks for the audience, however, those performing will not. Lewis said everyone involved with the production has been fully vaccinated.

“What you can’t communicate in your lines, my actors communicate on stage with their faces,” Lewis said. “It’s much easier to communicate when you’re happy and it’s much easier to communicate when you’re angry, if you can see your face.”

Deaton said it has been interesting to see how the media has adapted during the pandemic.

“You do a production, but you watch it through a website or online like a movie and that really was never explored as much in the theater community and just art in general,” Deaton said.

But Lewis said he was ultimately worried for the future of theater COVID-19 cases increasing.

“Now you are finally able to get streaming rights for plays,” Lewis said. “That is not something that we did for this play because we wanted to encourage people to get back out into the community and enjoy live theater again.”

However, Lewis said they are hopeful to continue the cycle, with the next production slated for December.

“We are still planning on continuing our season given and following the CDC guidelines and the guidelines given out by Governor Andy Beshear,” Lewis said.

Tickets are sold at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.