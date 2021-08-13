Advertisement

Airports confiscating more prohibited items

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials at airports across the country, and here in our hometowns, have noticed an increase in prohibited items being caught at the TSA checkpoints.

Airport officials think this is due to people traveling for the first time since the pandemic and forgetting the rules, reminding folks that all liquids must be under 3.3 ounces per container, and need to fit inside a small bag.

Just Thursday, a loaded handgun was confiscated at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s TSA line.

Law enforcement was called to pick up and destroy the weapon.

Officials with the airport say fines can add up to $13,000.

“Typically, you know, we’ll see maybe a half dozen, four to six guns caught at the checkpoint a year,” says Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “We’ve had three in the last three months. We have seen a little bit of an uptick, hopefully, that will moderate as we go into the fall.”

The 3.3-ounce rule does not apply to hand sanitizer, an exception due to the pandemic.

People are allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer on aircraft.

