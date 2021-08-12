Advertisement

Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a workplace accident at a Georgetown factory.

The Scott County coroner says it happened around 5:30 Thursday morning at ORBIS Corporation on Commerce Court.

The coroner says a man was working at a plastic injection molding machine when it locked up. The man climbed into the machine to look at it, when it suddenly came down on him.  He was killed instantly.

The coroner says the victim is a man in his early 60s from Owenton, but the coroner didn’t have the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and OSHA are investigating the death.

