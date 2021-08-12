Will the school mask mandate help keep COVID-19 cases low?

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County has seen more than 600 COVID-19 cases so far in August.

”These numbers are very concerning to us because we are seeing a more rapid increase in a quicker time,” said Laurel County Health Dept. Executive Director Mark Hensley.

During a three-day period, the county confirmed 258 cases.

”Our second-highest day total this week, we had 108 cases on Tuesday,” he explained.

As cases increase in the county and state, doctors said they are hoping Governor Andy Beshear’s mask mandate in schools will help lower transmission of cases.

”I think that any tool that we can put in place, we’ve seen data and we’ve seen evidence is helpful,” said Dr. Shelley Stanko with Saint Joseph London and Berea. “That’s involving masking, and particularly in that school environment, where a lot of the children are not eligible for vaccination.”

The mask mandate lasts for 30 days, but doctors said we are not at the peak of the current surge.

”We are a fair distance out from that,” she explained. “I think it’s reasonable to say we will not be out of the woods in 30 days.”

In addition to masks, health leaders also encourage vaccines to prevent further spreading.

”It is not too late for people to be vaccinated, yes you want that full immunity,” she said. “Looking at the predictions on this surge, you probably will still have advantages even before we’re out of this.”

More than 30 percent of the county is vaccinated.

