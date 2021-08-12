Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers responded to a hit-and-run Thursday morning.
Police Chief Tyrone Fields and Assistant Chief, Justin Hunsucker, were working the call near Tim Short Auto on Kentucky 15 around 9 a.m.
Officers said witnesses gave a description of the car that drove away from the scene.
A Kentucky State Police trooper found the car and said the driver was driving under the influence.
See more below:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.