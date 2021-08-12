Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers responded to a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Police Chief Tyrone Fields and Assistant Chief, Justin Hunsucker, were working the call near Tim Short Auto on Kentucky 15 around 9 a.m.

Officers said witnesses gave a description of the car that drove away from the scene.

A Kentucky State Police trooper found the car and said the driver was driving under the influence.

