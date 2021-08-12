Advertisement

Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run(Whitesburg Police Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers responded to a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Police Chief Tyrone Fields and Assistant Chief, Justin Hunsucker, were working the call near Tim Short Auto on Kentucky 15 around 9 a.m.

Officers said witnesses gave a description of the car that drove away from the scene.

A Kentucky State Police trooper found the car and said the driver was driving under the influence.

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Louisville
Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
UK HealthCare tightens visitor policy restrictions
Applications open for $50M in Kentucky broadband funds