WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his weekly Team Kentucky news conference update in Frankfort Thursday afternoon.
The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.
You can watch the livestream here:
