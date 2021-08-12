Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Claudette Enriquez
Aug. 12, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his weekly Team Kentucky news conference update in Frankfort Thursday afternoon.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

You can watch the livestream here:

